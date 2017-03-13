100.7 WITL

And The Winner Is…
Congrats!
Congrats!
One person will win a pair of tickets at each of these events.
On Friday, June 9, he'll be bringing the country music party of the summer back to downtown Lansing at Cooley Law School Stadium with his platinum country music catalog!
Sponsored by The Roof Cleaner
Get yours now before prices increase!
He was here to talk to a guy in prison.
Geez - they were at 200 mph when they aborted the takeoff.
Things got a little crazy last night...
I don't think it was extra Advil...but I can't be sure...
The police are looking for you...in a different sort of way...
Congrats!
Fun Fact: Joey runs his dog's social media accounts. Plus or minus, ladies?
It seems that the list of stores closing in Mid-Michigan is getting longer and longer...
It's not gonna be pretty. Except for one magical place.
And the good news - if they don't win, he's still rich.